Whittier Trust Co. Sells 368 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,896,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 175,937 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 134,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,242. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

