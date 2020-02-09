Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $982,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.