Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.27.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $192.08 on Thursday. Workday has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Workday by 445.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

