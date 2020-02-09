WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. 245,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

