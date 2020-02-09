Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

