XML Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,701 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,393. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.26 and a 1 year high of $150.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

