XML Financial LLC Invests $554,000 in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $36,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

