XML Financial LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 37,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.49. 1,071,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $119.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.