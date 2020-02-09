XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

MRK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 10,896,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

