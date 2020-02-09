XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 243,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. 4,654,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

