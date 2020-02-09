XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,473 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,060,000 after buying an additional 119,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,280,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,777,000 after buying an additional 613,716 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. 7,138,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.