XML Financial LLC Takes $5.44 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,809,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 228,010 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 175,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 304,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

