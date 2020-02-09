XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XPEL an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,673. XPEL has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

