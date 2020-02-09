Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. Xylem also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.96-3.16 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.