Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.96-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. Xylem also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.96-3.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

