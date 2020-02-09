Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $14.47 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.33% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $70.26. 368,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.