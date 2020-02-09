Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 316,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. 14,104,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,865,766. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.