YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Given $3.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned YayYo an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on YayYo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

YayYo stock remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27. YayYo has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

