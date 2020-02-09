YY (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YY. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. YY has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.52.

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $63.22. 345,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. YY has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that YY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in YY by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in YY by 3,542.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 220,557 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in YY by 89.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in YY by 310.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 125,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in YY by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

