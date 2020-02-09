Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Express reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

EXPR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $290.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Express by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

