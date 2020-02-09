Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PNM Resources.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 376,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

