Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sprint also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE S traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,764,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,877,256. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

