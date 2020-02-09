Zacks: Analysts Expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

