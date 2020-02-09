Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKD. Barclays decreased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,402. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $7,526,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

