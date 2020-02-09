Zacks: Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $8,497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. Caterpillar has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

