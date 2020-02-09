Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report $319.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.10 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $247.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 164,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

