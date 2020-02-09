Zacks: Analysts Expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $885.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $885.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $920.00 million and the lowest is $848.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $933.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Hub Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 709,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,834. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

