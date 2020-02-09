Zacks: Analysts Expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Inseego posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

INSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $603.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.17. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.