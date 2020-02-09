Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to post $30.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.05 million to $30.20 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported sales of $30.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.03 million, with estimates ranging from $128.89 million to $131.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,879. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $512.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,397 over the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

