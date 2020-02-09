Zacks: Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Radware also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.84 million. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 107,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $26.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 267,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Radware by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Radware by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Radware by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

