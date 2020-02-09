Zacks: Analysts Set $20.02 Target Price for MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.02 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MoSys an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MoSys stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 258,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.53. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MoSys stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of MoSys worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

