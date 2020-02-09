Zacks: Analysts Set $6.50 Target Price for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has improved by 18.9% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group cut RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of REDU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.78. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 238,262 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

