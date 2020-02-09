Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Post $1.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.80. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. 39,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $739.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $114.20.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

