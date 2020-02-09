Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Care.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Care.com posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Care.com will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Care.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Care.com’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE CRCM remained flat at $$14.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 446,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Care.com has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Care.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Care.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

