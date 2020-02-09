Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Culp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CULP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 32,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,990. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Culp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

