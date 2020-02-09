Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

TLRY traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. 2,569,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Tilray has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $877,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $399,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $3,484,000. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

