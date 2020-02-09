Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post sales of $159.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.44 million and the lowest is $153.06 million. Trex reported sales of $139.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $739.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.63 million to $741.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $851.59 million, with estimates ranging from $838.03 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,849 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000.

TREX traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 433,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,160. Trex has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.