Zacks: Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). EQT reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:EQT opened at $5.30 on Thursday. EQT has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

