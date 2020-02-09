Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.50 Million

Analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post sales of $653.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $631.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NMRK traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 724,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,684. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.