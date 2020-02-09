Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 280.25% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

SBH traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

