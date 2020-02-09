Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 497,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,816. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

