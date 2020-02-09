Zacks Investment Research Lowers HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.