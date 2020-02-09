Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 866,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,839. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $544.73 million, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2,237.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250,753 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 94,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

