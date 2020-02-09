Zacks: Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Given $4.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jaguar Health an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAGX opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.