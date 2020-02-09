Zacks: LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Given $3.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.48) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LAIX an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LAIX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.80 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LAIX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LAIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LAIX by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LAIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAIX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,346. LAIX has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $223.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LAIX had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.12%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LAIX will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

