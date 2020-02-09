Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $62.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 500,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 845,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 525,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

