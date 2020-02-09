Zacks: NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given NXT-ID an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NXTD stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. 60,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. NXT-ID has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 90.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXT-ID stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of NXT-ID worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

