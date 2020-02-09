Zacks: Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on REV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
REV traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 16,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,755. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. Revlon has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $27.93.
Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.90 million. Revlon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revlon will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Revlon Company Profile
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
