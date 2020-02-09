Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.00.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

ZBRA traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.26. 385,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

