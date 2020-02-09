Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zendesk updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $3,721,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

